Necessary, Carson Lane

Carson Lane Necessary, infant son of Tim Necessary and Samantha Taylor was born on May 1, 2020, in Nicewonger Hospital. Baby Carson passed away shortly after, in the arms of his loving parents. Carson was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jerry Taylor. In addition to his parents, Carson is survived by his paternal grandparents, Verlin and Brenda Necessary; maternal grandparents, Allen and Diana Moretz; half siblings, Chessie Taylor, Conner Taylor and Kylee Buchanan; and aunts and uncles, Valerie and Bobby Cox, Jerry and Kat Taylor. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 7. 2020, at Barker's Cemetery with Pastor Matthew Tester officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Necessary family.
