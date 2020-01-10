CHILHOWIE, Va. James R. "Jim" Neal Sr., age 71, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Va. Jim was a proud American and proudly served his country in two wars. He was in the Navy during Vietnam and he served in the Army Reserves during Desert Storm. He was a faithful member of the American Legion 107. He loved his family, especially the ones who called him Papaw. Jim loved to be outdoors, hunting or fishing. He made many friends, especially when working at Walmart in Marion, where he worked for several years. He was loved by his family and a friend to many. Jim will be missed, especially by the apple of his eye, Paisley Lynn. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda Louise Neal; and parents, Cecil and Naoe Neal. Jim is survived by his daughter, Lindsey Neal of Emory, Va.; sons, James R. Neal Jr. of Chilhowie, Va., Michael Neal of Fla., Robert Neal, Nicklaus Neal, and Cody Neal, all of Emory, Va.; sisters, Barbara Neal of Chilhowie, Va., Shirley Adams and husband, Steve, of Ind., and Colleen Buchanan of Bristol, Va.; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Sam Haynes officiating and Military Rites conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard and Francis Marion VFW Post #4667. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 p.m. until the time of service. To share memories of James R. "Jim" Neal Sr., please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Jim's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED, ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE RIDGE TOPS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST SATURDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS AND WEAKENED TREES COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&