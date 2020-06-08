ABINGDON, Va. Otis Lee "Butch" Neal, 71, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Monday, June 08, 2020, at Ballad Hospice House in Bristol, Tenn. He was born February 21, 1949, in Abingdon, Va., to the late William and Sara Neal. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Emily Neal and three sisters. Butch was a graduate of Abingdon High School and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He later worked for Westinghouse and owned Neal's Handcrafted Lures for several years. Butch devoted much of his time providing military honors with the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard. Butch was an avid fisherman and loved animals especially his cats. He was a member of The Gathering Place. Survivors include one brother, William Roger Neal; his extended family that he loved dearly; many special friends including Denver Owens, J.D. Matney and members of the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard; and his close neighbors, Jerry and Dora Farley and Harvey and Patty Clark. A service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the pavilion at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Randy Camper officiating. Full Military Honors will be provided by the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the United States Marine Corps Honors Team. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts are suggested to Ballad Hospice House, 1 Medical Park Blvd., Bristol, Tenn., 37620. Online condolences may be expressed at frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 is honored to serve the Neal family.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.