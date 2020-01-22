Neal, Ellen Dorothea Carter

Ellen Dorothea Carter Neal, 89, passed away on January 21, 2020, at the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Va., where she was a resident of Showalter House. Ellen leaves her husband of 68 years, Tom; their son, Tom Neal; daughters, Kathy Ridgeway and Kelli Herring; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Barker; and many close friends. Ellen was pre-deceased by brothers, Clinton Carter, LeRoy Carter, and Earl Carter. Born and raised in Norfolk, the daughter of the late Charles and Pearl Mae Carter, Ellen met her husband Tom when he was stationed at the Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek. Tom's work as a banker took Ellen and their family many places. They lived in Norfolk, Portsmouth, Bristol, and Roanoke, Va. They also lived in Charleston and Beckley, W.Va., before retiring to Swansboro, a lovely small town on the intracoastal waterway of southeastern N.C. Eventually, they found their way back to Harrisonburg, where they made their home at VMRC. Throughout their many moves, they made numerous good and lasting friendships, most gone now, but fondly remembered. Among her many activities with friends, Ellen enjoyed golf, tennis, bridge, and crafts, with her favorite being tennis. She was a very good tennis player well into her sixties. Later in life, she was an avid viewer of the Tennis Channel, especially when her all-time favorite, Roger Federer, was playing. She also enjoyed playing games and watching birds, keeping a close eye out for her favorite bird, the towhee. Ellen's family will conduct a celebration of her life at a future time. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the VMRC Foundation, 1501 Virginia Ave. Harrisonburg, VA 22802. Website is www.vmrc.org/vmrc-foundation. Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
