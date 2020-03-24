ABINGDON, Va. Catherine Neal, age 101, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her home. She had years of wisdom and shared with her family, but the many years of her selfless caring for her family will be missed the most. She was preceded in death by two sons, John Wayne Neal and Jackson Neal; her mother, Berdie Haire; twin sister, Vergie Anderson; and brother, Zelman Vestal. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Alvin Neal of Abingdon, Va.; three daughters, Ada Henderson of Meadowview, Va., Bonnie VanHuss of Damascus, Va. and TJ Neal-Jones and husband Lloyd of Erwin, Tenn.; grandchildren, Allana Russell (Herbert), Allen Wayne Roberts (Joni), Jerry VanHuss (Jennifer) and Catlin Neal-Jones; great-grandchildren, Donovan Renteria, Xain and Xindi VanHuss; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Caris Healthcare for the care and compassion that was shown to Catherine during her illness and thank you to a special friend, Teresa Greer. A private service will be held for Catherine at a later date. To share memories of Catherine Neal, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Catherine's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.

