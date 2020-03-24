ABINGDON, Va. Catherine Neal, age 101, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her home. She had years of wisdom and shared with her family, but the many years of her selfless caring for her family will be missed the most. She was preceded in death by two sons, John Wayne Neal and Jackson Neal; her mother, Berdie Haire; twin sister, Vergie Anderson; and brother, Zelman Vestal. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Alvin Neal of Abingdon, Va.; three daughters, Ada Henderson of Meadowview, Va., Bonnie VanHuss of Damascus, Va. and TJ Neal-Jones and husband Lloyd of Erwin, Tenn.; grandchildren, Allana Russell (Herbert), Allen Wayne Roberts (Joni), Jerry VanHuss (Jennifer) and Catlin Neal-Jones; great-grandchildren, Donovan Renteria, Xain and Xindi VanHuss; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Caris Healthcare for the care and compassion that was shown to Catherine during her illness and thank you to a special friend, Teresa Greer. A private service will be held for Catherine at a later date. To share memories of Catherine Neal, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Catherine's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Welcome to the Conversation
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389