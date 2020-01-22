Betty Ann Yocum Nave, age 80, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was a devoted Christian beloved by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, James "Jim" Nave; three stepchildren, and one foster child. Children, Michelle Kennedy, Kathi Boughers and husband, Pat, Mary "Lysa" Wright, David Hicks and wife, Joyell, Patricia Nave, Lisa Gammon, Melinda Marshall, Lisa Jo Delaney; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and special friend, Bonnie Burnett. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Nave as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

