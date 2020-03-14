James Franklin Myers, age 95, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin Louis and Lilly Brooks Myers; his wife, Martha Myers; sisters, Frances Evelee Gibson, Gracie Lucille Peters; and a brother, Earl Junior Myers. He is survived by a son, Frankie Myers; sister, Nora Rodgers of Cedar Hill, Tenn.; grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews; and friend, Danny Brooks. Burial was private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beidleman Presbyterian Church, 831 Emmett Road, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements were made through Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

