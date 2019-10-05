Mary Robins Muthard, age 85, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arch and Maggie Robins; her husband, William Muthard; her son, Arthur T. Hill; and three brothers, James, Wilmer, and Arch Jr. Survivors include her daughter, Brenda (John) Zumwalde of Sickleville, N.J.; grandson, Brian (Lisa) Zumwalde of Glendora, N.J.; granddaughter, Allison (Rob Semple) Zumwalde of Hillsborough, N.J.; great-granddaughter, Gabriella, and six nieces. The funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Monday, October 7, 2019, at Euclid Ave. Baptist Church with the Rev. Bill Thompson officiating. The burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery in Lebanon, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Mary's name to Euclid Avenue Baptist Church, 900 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201 Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Muthard family.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Harbor House closing after 28 years in Abingdon
-
Teen in Tennessee killed himself after intimate messages to another boy were leaked by classmates, his family says
-
VHSL Playoff Power Point Ratings released for first time in 2019
-
Bristol Regional among Tennessee's top hospitals
-
Friday's High School Football Predictions
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389