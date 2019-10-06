Mary Robins Muthard, age 85, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at her home. The funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Monday, October 7, 2019, at Euclid Ave. Baptist Church with the Rev. Bill Thompson officiating. The burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery in Lebanon, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Mary's name to Euclid Avenue Baptist Church, 900 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Muthard family.

