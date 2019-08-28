Betty Jean Musselman, age 89, of Bristol, Tennessee, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at her residence. A native of Clinton, Tennessee, she was the daughter to the late James Reed and Emma Lou May Harrington. Mrs. Musselman graduated from East Tennessee State College and was an administrative secretary at Bristol Memorial Hospital for over 20 years. She was a longtime member of Woodlawn Baptist Church where she served as coordinator for the Woodlawn Baptist Church food pantry and helped with Meals on Wheels twice a week for many years. Mrs. Musselman was considered by many to be a true "Lady." Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, and wife. She was known to have never said anything bad about anyone. All would describe her as respectful and dignified, only speaking warmly of others. Mrs. Musselman had a kind heart and saw herself on this earth to be a servant for the Lord. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Musselman was preceded in death by a son, Michael Kent Musselman; brother, James Reed Harrington Jr., and family; and step-mother, Virginia Talley Harrington. Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Paul W. Musselman, Bristol; son, Mark Reed Musselman and wife, Kelli, Bristol, Tenn.; granddaughters, Paige Musselman Owens and husband, Mike, Bristol, Tenn., Faith Musselman, Kingsport, Danni J. Musselman Grogan and husband, Mike, Abingdon, Va., Nicole Ragan Haberecht and husband, Evan, Cary, N.C.; grandson, Joseph Ragan, and wife, Jennifer, Abingdon, Va.; great-grandchildren, Kaleb Musselman, Brionna King, Ethan Lubecke, Sam Haberecht, Jake Haberecht, Avery Jean Grogan, Eli Ragan, and Sophie Kay Ragan. Several in-laws, nephews, nieces and family also survive. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Oakley Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Steve Playl and the Rev. Joe Blankenship officiating. The committal and interment service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. Pallbearers will be Joseph Ragan, Evan Haberecht, Sam Haberecht, Mike Owens, Kaleb Musselman, and Michael Grogan. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral Home at 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, monetary or food donations may be made to the Bristol Emergency Food Pantry, 21 Washington Street, Bristol, VA 24201. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ballad Health Hospice, especially nurses, Greg and Anna, for their loving care during this time. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Musselman and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
