Pauline Johnston Musick, 95, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at her home in Finney, Virginia. She was born on August 2, 1924, in St. Louis, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her father, Oscar Johnston; her mother, Ethel Faga; stepfather, Dr. John J. Faga; and one son, John David Musick. Her dear mother dedicated her love and life to Pauline throughout her entire life. Pauline attended Columbia Bible College in South Carolina, where she met and married the love of her life, Henry Glen Musick Jr. They were known as Polly and Hank. She and her husband had hoped to be foreign missionaries but God placed them in Russell County, Virginia, where they served their community in the schools and churches. Pauline accepted Christ when she was seventeen years old. She was a member of Ivy Springs Baptist Church in the early years and then later became a member of Finney Baptist Church until her death. She played the piano until the age of 91. She taught Sunday school and worked with the youth and music programs. She taught piano lessons for many years. She was a wonderful mother to her eight children. She enjoyed cooking (she was known for her rolls), was an artist, a seamstress and she loved gardening. Her husband states that Pauline shared her love by action not just by word. She was filled with God's loving Spirit and used her life to bring eight wonderful children into the world and taught them all to express their own faith in Jesus Christ and walk with Him. She lived with her husband for seventy-one years and never spoke a cross word! She had many friends who loved and admired her. Pauline is survived by her loving husband of seventy-one years, H.G. Musick Jr. of the home; children, Paul Musick and wife, Tammy, Rebekah Kennedy and husband, Sandoe, Mary Ruth Musick, Tim Musick and fianc�e, Evelyn Jackson, Sarah Beth Alderson and husband, Phil, Stephen Musick and wife, Minnie, and Philip Musick and wife, Sharon; 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to caregivers, Laura Musick, Karen Meadows, Cheryl Tiller, nurse, Ashleigh Frazier; the staff of MSA Hospice and Dr. Jennifer Jonkers. Funeral services will be conducted at 5 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Finney Baptist Church, 1223 Finney Road, Honaker, VA 24260, with the Rev. Stephen Musick and the Rev. Larry Burton officiating. A committal service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Ketron Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Lebanon, Virginia. Those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at the cemetery. Entombment will follow. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Greg Musick, Nathaniel Kennedy, Jonathan Musick, Chris Musick, Adam Musick, John W. Alderson, Matthew Musick, John Musick, Blake Musick and Skyler Musick. The family will receive friends at Finney Baptist Church from 3 p.m. until the funeral hour. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Finney Baptist Church, 1966 Chestnut Road, Honaker, VA 24260.
Service information
3:00PM-5:00PM
Finney Road
HONAKER, VA 24260
5:00PM
Finney Road
HONAKER, VA 24260
