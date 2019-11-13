Mrs. Annie Bea Musick, age 83, of the Sandy Ridge section of Cleveland, Virginia, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, in a Lebanon, Virginia hospital. Born on March 16, 1936, in Russell County, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Ferd and Mona Lee Stevens Crabtree. A lifelong resident of the area, she was of the Holiness faith. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and quilting, but most of all spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Harold Musick; one daughter, Charlotte Musick; and three brothers, A.F. Crabtree, Alvah Crabtree, and Asa Crabtree. Survivors include her son, Harold Musick of the home; three daughters, Wilma Stallard and husband, Junior, of Cleveland, Wanda Fields and husband, Billy, of Lebanon, and Janet Musick and companion, Carroll Knupp, of Cleveland; five grandchildren, Melissa Stallard and fianc�, Mark Hurd, B.J. Fields and companion, Nikiki, James Puckett, Jennifer Sukeforth and husband, Joe, and Brooke Harris and husband, K.J.; two sisters, Irene Musick of Cleveland, and Darlene Ball of Abingdon; one brother, Carson Crabtree of Cleveland; several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel, Honaker, Virginia, with the Rev. Leon Musick and the Rev. Willis Rasnake officiating. Interment will follow at the Crabtree Cemetery on Sandy Ridge. Pallbearers will be Larry Ball, Darrell Ball, Darrell Rasnake, Doug Artrip, Mark Hurd, and Carroll Knupp. The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home after 6 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.