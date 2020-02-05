MARION, Va. Joseph "Tater" Walter Murray, age 65, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at his home in Chilhowie, Va. with his family by his side. Joe was born on October 30, 1954 in Smyth County, Va. with a set of drumsticks in his hands. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred R. Murray Sr. and Mildred Taylor Murray; and his brother, Fred R. Murray Jr. Joe was an accomplished musician, having performed in the Vintage Band. He also spent many years as a car dealer. He worked for Robinette, King Ford, and then opening his own dealership, Tater's Used Cars, in Chilhowie. Joe was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching the Cubs and NASCAR. He was an entertainer most of all and made sure everyone had a smile on their face. Joe loved his family and all the times he was able to spend with them cooking steaks for family gatherings. He had a heart of gold and touched so many lives. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is survived by the love of his life and best friend for 40 plus years, Glenda Carver; sisters, Dottie Murray-Small and husband, Robert, Bonnie Murray, and Patsy Ishihara and husband, Paul; stepchildren, Pamela Knepp and husband, Dave and Gary Carver; several step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; his Vintage Band Members, and to include a very special friend, Jim Mabe; special neighbors, Denny Taylor and Gloria Blevins; and special pet companion, Zoey. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Holston Hills Country Club in Marion for a Celebration of Life. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Murray Family.
Murray, Joseph "Tater" Walter
Service information
Feb 8
Visitation
Saturday, February 8, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Holston Hill Country Club
1000 Country Club Rd
Marion, VA 24354
Feb 9
Funeral Service
Sunday, February 9, 2020
6:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
