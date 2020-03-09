Murray, James "Red Bird"

ABINGDON, Va. James "Red Bird" Hubert Murray Sr., 68, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was born January 29, 1952, in Abingdon, Va., to the late William Emory Murray and Nora Parks Murray. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Johnny Murray. Red Bird was a lifelong resident of Abingdon, Va., and a former member of the Washington County Lifesaving Crew. He had also served as the former captain of Highlands Rescue Squad. Survivors include one son, James H. Murray Jr. "J-Jay" and wife, Dawn; one daughter, Angel Willis and husband, Joey; his son-at-heart, Joey Widener all of Abingdon, Va.; one brother, Billy Murray; brother-by-heart, Sam Widener; special nephew, Mead Widener "Greedy". Other survivors include B.J. Jenkins and children, Levi and Jaxxon; Jossie Willis, Keiffer Willis, Trevin McCauley and Savannah Reynolds. A memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Murray.
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389