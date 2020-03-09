Murray, James "Red Bird"

ABINGDON, Va. James "Red Bird" Hubert Murray Sr., 68, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was born January 29, 1952, in Abingdon, Va., to the late William Emory Murray and Nora Parks Murray. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Johnny Murray. Red Bird was a lifelong resident of Abingdon, Va., and a former member of the Washington County Lifesaving Crew. He had also served as the former captain of Highlands Rescue Squad. Survivors include one son, James H. Murray Jr. "J-Jay" and wife, Dawn; one daughter, Angel Willis and husband, Joey; his son-at-heart, Joey Widener all of Abingdon, Va.; one brother, Billy Murray; brother-by-heart, Sam Widener; special nephew, Mead Widener "Greedy". Other survivors include B.J. Jenkins and children, Levi and Jaxxon; Jossie Willis, Keiffer Willis, Trevin McCauley and Savannah Reynolds. A memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Murray.

