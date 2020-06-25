Bruce Ronald Murray Bruce Ronald Murray, 68, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center, in Bristol, Tenn., following a sudden illness. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020. The memorial service will follow with Pastor Pete Booher officiating. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be to Tennessee Donor Services, 140 Old Gray Station Road, #400, Gray, TN 37615, in Memory of Ronnie. Mr. Murray and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201, Phone: (276) 669-6141.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.