Bruce Ronald Murray, 68, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn. following a sudden illness. He was born in Bristol, Va. on February 28, 1952, a son of the late Bruce Leonard Murray. Ronnie was a resident of Bristol for several years. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Bristol, Tenn. He was a loving and a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was the District Manager and Trainer for the Winn Dixie Supermarkets. He was most recently the Dairy Manager with Kroger for six years. He was an avid trout fisherman and loved being outdoors. He loved to take photos and play basketball. He was a lifetime member of the Boys Club and was very active in the club. He received the award of Boy of the Year. Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Nancy Ann Murray; daughter, Melissa Murray; son, Joe Thomas; stepdaughter, Wendy Toth; his mother, Evelyn Annette Fleenor Felty; three grandchildren, Serena Roe, McKenna Thomas and Landon Thomas; two great-grandchildren, Rylan Roe and Macie Roe; five sisters, Brenda Murray Gunn and husband, Johnny, Joyce Murray Kaylor and husband, Sam, Karen Murray Shinn, Sandra Murray Gilliam and Pete Prasaquet and Linda Murray Bentley; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to the nurses and doctors of ICU 3, BRMC for all the love and care shown to Ronnie during his illness. Due to the COVID-19 concerns, the family will postpone memorial services until a later date. An announcement will be made by Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services once the services have been scheduled. Feel free to reach out to our staff for further information. On behalf of the family, and during these unprecedented times, continue to support the family through their loss by sending cards, making phone calls, or placing online condolences at www.BlevinsCares.com until formal services are held. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be to Tennessee Donor Services, 140 Old Gray Station Road, #400, Gray, TN 37615 in Memory of Ronnie. Mr. Murray and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201, Phone: (276) 669-6141.
