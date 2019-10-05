Bonnie Rae Templeman Murray, age 76, of Winchester, Ky., formerly of Bristol, passed away on October 3, 2019, at Clark Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Murray, whom she married June 16, 2013; stepsons, Mitchell (Linda) Murray of Lafayette, Ind., and Brent (Edith) Murray of Lexington, Ky.; sister, Dorothy Templeman France of Morehead, Ky.; grandsons, Trent James Murray and Mitchell Lee Murray Jr.; and several nieces, nephews and extended family. Following her graduation from Morehead State University, she taught at Haldeman Grade School in Rowan County, Ky., before moving to Bristol, where she participated in a program at Union College and later taught in the Sullivan County school system. She also taught Sunday School at the Hickory Tree Church. After returning to Kentucky in 2013, she and her husband Jimmy resided in Winchester, and Bonnie was active in the First Settlers Homemaker Association and Forest Grove Christian Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher and member of the Forest Grove Ladies Friendship Circle. Bonnie believed in being outside from sunup to sundown and always had a "green thumb" when it came to raising flowers. She loved sharing her flowers with friends throughout the community, gardening, and caring for stray animals that would come to her house. She was a very giving person and will be greatly missed. Visitation will beh held from 10 until 11 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, with a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m. at Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals, 400 Fraley Drive, Morehead, KY 40351. Larry Deckard will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Forest Grove Christian Church, 4733 Old Boonesboro Road, Winchester, KY 40391 or to the American Cancer Society. View memorial tribute or sign guestbook at www.northcuttandson.com.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Harbor House closing after 28 years in Abingdon
-
Teen in Tennessee killed himself after intimate messages to another boy were leaked by classmates, his family says
-
VHSL Playoff Power Point Ratings released for first time in 2019
-
Bristol Regional among Tennessee's top hospitals
-
Friday's High School Football Predictions
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389