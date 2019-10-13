Mary Jane Bowery Mumpower, age 91, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 10, 2019, in the Cambridge House. She was born on July 13, 1928, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late James and Myrtle Moore Bowery and she lived all of her life in the Bristol area. She retired after 30 years from Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church where she worked as a secretary. Mrs. Mumpower was a member of Fellowship Chapel. Surviving include her loving husband of 72 years, Bill Mumpower; daughter, Cam Mumower; grandsons, Brad Hale and wife Erika, and Geoffrey Hale; great- grandchildren, Colin, Danika, Addison, Emilia, Mia Kate, and Lily. The funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. The burial will be held 3 p.m. Monday in Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, Tenn., or the Fellowship Chapel Mission Fund, 201 Crockett St., Bristol, Va. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments