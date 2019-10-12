Mary Jane Bowery Mumpower, age 91, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at The Cambridge House. Arrangements will be announced by Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Corn maze in shape of U.S. opens in Bristol
-
NASCAR: Former driver Eric McClure on the road to recovery after serious health issues
-
Former Sullivan County jail inmate suggests alternatives to overcrowding
-
Lockups face overcrowding crisis in Sullivan County and Bristol, Va.
-
‘Just deplorable’ – Minister recalls Bristol city jail
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389