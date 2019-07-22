Lena Mullins, age 91, of Bristol, Va., formerly of Dickenson County, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at National Health Care in Johnson City, Tenn. She was born on October 19, 1927, to the late Delmon Stanley and Princess Moore Stanley. Lena relocated to Bristol, Va. with her family in 1965, where she operated a beauty salon from her home for a short time. She was member of the First Freewill Baptist Church in Bristol, Va. In addition to her parents, Lena was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Cecil Mullins; daughter, Susan Lynn Mullins Price; six siblings; and a grandson, David Eugene Price. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Mullins and wife, Scyrethia, of Abingdon, Va.; two daughters, Ann Coleman and husband, Tom, of Johnson City, Tenn. and Marie Deel of Bristol, Va.; brother, Elder Stanley and wife, Glenda, of Clintwood, Va.; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral ceremony will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, Va, with Pastor Darrell Pickle officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens where Bret Coleman, Sean Coleman, Tom Coleman, Alex Deel, Ian Deel, and Kevin Mullins will serve as pallbearers. Visitation be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St. New York, NY 10016. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Lena Mullins is being cared for by Farris Cremation & Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).