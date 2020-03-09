Mullins, Harold Lee

ABINGDON, Va. Harold Lee Mullins, age 75, passed away from Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Virginia on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Mr. Mullins was born in Clintwood, graduated from Clintwood High School in 1962 and was a graduate of Fredrick Business College, Hampton, Virginia. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Vietnam. Mr. Mullins was owner and operator of Ed-Lee Company and an avid sports fan of the Clintwood Greenwave, University of Virginia Cavaliers, Washington Redskins and Nationals. Mr. Mullins was preceded in death by his parents, William and Virgie Mullins; and brothers, William James Mullins Jr., Norman Ried Mullins, James Darrell Mullins and infant brother, Kyle Burns Mullins. Survivors include two brothers, Bobby Ray Mullins and Pat of Grottos, Virginia, Carroll Edward (Moon) Mullins and Janet of Flat Rock, North Carolina; two sisters, Wilma June Wood and Woody of Nashville, Tennessee, Rita Hawkins and Morris of Kingsport, Tennessee; sisters-in-law, Alice Mullins and Alene Mullins; several nieces, nephews, other relatives; and special friends, Mike and Sue Martin. Family will receive friends Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 12 Noon in the Clintwood Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Lynn Vanover officiating. Burial will follow in the Mullins Cemetery, DC Caney Ridge Road. Pallbearers will be nephews and cousins. Honorary pallbearers are Kyle Hill, Tony Fuller, Mike Martin, Jerry Mullins, Ronnie Painter, David Davis, Roger Vanover and Mike Buchko. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Valley View Freewill Baptist Church, PO Box 594, Clintwood, Virginia 24228. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clintwoodfuneralhome.com. Clintwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
