Gwendolyn "Gwen" Cook Mullins WYTHEVILLE, Va. Gwendolyn "Gwen" Cook Mullins, 96, of Wytheville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Carrington Place after a long and joyous life. Born in Wilcoe, West Virginia on October 8, 1922, she was the daughter of John Albert Cook Sr. and Mary Cox Taylor. A member of "The Greatest Generation," Gwen was steadfast in her dedication to faith, family and friends. Married at the age of 17, she was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Throughout her life, she defined what it means to be a true matriarch through her thoughts, her words and, most importantly, her deeds. Gwen's entire life served as a testament to those ideals. She strived to express her steadfast love and affection for her family and her community by building a stable home based on her devotion to God. Residing in Buchanan County, Virginia for many years, she was also active in the community, including the local PTA and Oakwood High School's various athletic booster organizations. A lifelong Christian, Gwen was a founding member of Oakwood United Methodist Church. After retiring to Abingdon, Virginia in the late 1970's, she was an active member of Pleasant View United Methodist Church. Throughout the years, she selflessly gave of her time, talents and treasures to the congregation. Her smile and voice could often be found in joyful praise and worship, singing in the choir and serving on various boards and committees. Gwen found great joy in the fact that all of her children and grandchildren were baptized and were followers of Christ. Never one to take a day for granted, Gwen enjoyed cooking for friends and family, gardening and daily walks. Well into her nineties, she continued those traditions. Her passion for gardening was symbolic of her entire life. Just as she demonstrated in her relationships with others, Gwen took great care to nurture her plants and flowers to their full potential. Her joy for life was also in full display during her daily walks. Her beautiful soprano voice often resonated around her neighborhood and through the halls of Carrington Place, spreading cheer to her neighbors. Gwen was married to Strickler Z. Mullins for 47 years until his death in 1987. Her parents, daughter-in-law, Shirley Griffith Mullins, and son-in-law, Steven Price, also predeceased her. Surviving to share in her memories are her daughter, Priscilla Ann "Pris" Mullins Bingham and son-in-law, Glenn "Steve" Bingham of Williamsburg, Va.; son, Robert "Bob" Henry Mullins and daughter-in-law, Freda Jamison Mullins of Columbus, Ohio; daughter, Mildred "Jane" Mullins Price of Wytheville, Va.; son, John Wise "J.W." Mullins and daughter-in-law, Janice Altizer Mullins of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; son, Joseph "Joe" Strickler Mullins and daughter-in-law, Rebecca Keen Mullins of Catawba, N.C.; and son, H. Rae Mullins and daughter-in-law, Ruth Porter Mullins of Kingsport, Tenn. Also surviving are her half-brother, John A. Cook Jr. and half-sister, Nancy Owens, as well as 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held in the Chapel of Green Hills Memorial Gardens on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Claypool Hill, Virginia. The Mullins' family is grateful for the kindness, empathy and tender care provided to their mother by the staff members of Carrington Place. A most special thank you is also extended to Barnett Funeral Home of Wytheville for assisting with memorial arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest memorials be made to a charitable organization of your choice. Messages of condolence and sympathy may be sent by email to raemullins50@gmail.com.