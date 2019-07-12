Effie Mae Taylor Mullins, age 91, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her home. She was born on April 2, 1928 in Sullivan County, Tenn., a daughter of the late Isaac "Thurman" and Ollie Mae Shaffer Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Taylor Browder and husband, James, Sylvie Taylor, and Avanelle Taylor Wilson and husband, Ken; brothers, Joe Taylor and wife, Lola, and J.W. Taylor and wife, Leo Hunsucker Taylor; and sister-in-law, Daisy Taylor. Effie was retired from I.T.T. and was a member of Bethel View Baptist Church. She is survived by her son, Danny Mullins and wife, Barbie; grandson, Shawn Mullins; great-grandson, Caleb Mullins; brother, Stanley Taylor; special niece, Gwen Taylor; and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. The committal and interment service will follow at Booher's Cemetery in Bristol, Va. It was most important to Effie that she maintain her independence and stay in her home where she was the happiest and most comfortable. Her family would like to extend special thanks to those who made that possible: Trinity Medical Services, Ballad Hospice, and most especially to Joyce H., Jessi, Jan, Deb, Joyce B. and Samantha who have cared for her in her home these precious final months. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements for Ms. Mullins and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.