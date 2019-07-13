Effie Mae Taylor Mullins, age 91, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her home. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. The committal and interment service will follow at Booher's Cemetery in Bristol, Va. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements for Ms. Mullins and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

