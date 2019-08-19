ABINGDON, Va. Dorothy Ann Mullins, age 85, passed away at her home on Saturday, August 17, 2019, surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born in Buchanan County, Va., and moved to Abingdon in the early 1960's. She was the daughter of the late Mont and Ella Matney of Vansant, Va. Dorothy loved her large family of six children, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She particularly loved and enjoyed large holiday gatherings held at her house. She always made everyone feel welcome. Dorothy worked at Martha Washington Inn for many years before retiring as Head of Banquets. After this, she continued to serve at the Jade Tree Florist and the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. Dorothy attended Macedonia Church of Christ, enjoyed the fellowship, and loved the people of the church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Sandra Ann Phillips. Survivors include two sons, Jack Mullins (Kaye), and David W. Mullins (Lea); three daughters, Katherine Mullins, Donna Hardesty and Debbie McKemy; her grandchildren include Kelly Hutton, Shannon Mullins, Katie Mattox, Emily Edwards, John David Mullins, Nick Hardesty, Logan Hardesty, and Samantha Adams; great-grandchildren include Olivia Bostic, Elliot Mattox, Addison Hutton and Grayson Hutton; sister, Joyce Chandler; and brothers, Harold Matney and Ralph Matney also survive. The family will receive friends at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral on Monday, August 19, 2019, beginning at 6 p.m. with funeral services following at 7 p.m. Minister Ron Musick will officiate. Burial will be in Clinch Valley Memorial Gardens in Richlands, Va. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Macedonia Church of Christ, 25350 Watauga Road, Abingdon, VA 24211, to the Washington County Lifesaving Crew, 237 Park Street SE, Abingdon, Va., or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org. The family of Dorothy Ann Mullins is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments