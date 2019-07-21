Carolyn Anne Mullins, 71, passed away at Bristol Regional Medical Center on Friday, June 28, 2019, in Bristol, Tenn. She was born on June 8, 1948, to Donald Eugene and Edna Louise Worley. A graduate of Tennessee High School class of 1966, Carolyn retired from Sprint after 23 years of service. She loved flowers and plants, watching birds and other wildlife, and her family. Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Angela Blueskies and wife, Helene Garrovillo, and Suzanne Lovins and husband, Jason. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Buford Lewis Mullins. No memorial is planned at this time. Loved ones are invited to honor Carolyn's life with memorial contributions to the Steele Creek Nature Center. Information can be found at https://tinyurl.com/CAWMgift.