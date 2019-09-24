Some call him Daddy, some call him Papaw Arville, others call him brother and friend. All love him. It is with great sadness, the family of Arville Mullins announces he has peacefully completed his earthly journey in the fall of his 91st year on September 22, 2019, his favorite time of the year. We have been privileged to walk with him as he came to the end of his journey. In the midst of our sadness, we rejoice that Daddy has entered into eternal life in the presence of Jesus Christ. Born on September 9, 1928, and raised in Buchanan County, he was the third of ten children born to Edward and Gracie Christian Mullins. He was a lifelong resident of Wolford, a retired coal mine electrician, enjoyed visits with family and friends, and loved spending time in his hand hewn log cabin that he built from childhood memories using skills taught to him by his father and grandfathers. He was a member of the UMWA Local 1509. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Smith Mullins in 1975; one infant daughter, Bonita; sisters, Berchie Mullins, Belva Lester, and Berta Estep; and brothers, Earl, Dearl, and Harold Mullins. Daddy will forever be remembered by his seven children, sons "the boys" Ervin Mullins (Peggy) of Callands, Va., and Keith Mullins of Johnson City, Tenn., and daughters "my girls" Barbara Justice (Bruce) of Bland, Va., Brenda Justus of Abingdon, Va., Bernice Brown (Jack) of Hurley, Va., Belden Evans of Richmond, Va., and Bronte Tatum (JB) of Axton, Va. Ten grandchildren will treasure his memory, Les Mullins of Lynchburg, Va., Cindy Justice of Bland, Va., Brock Justice of Winchester, Va., Scott Justus of Rosedale, Va., Russell Justus of Morristown, Tenn., Kyle Brown of Hurley, Va., Kimberlee Moxley of Independence, Va., Alicia Gainer of Richmond, Va., Todd Evans of Boston, Mass., and Tony Evans of Blacksburg, Va. Also, 11 great-grandchildren will fondly remember, Colton Mullins, Reese and Logan Justice, Lexi Newberry, Evan Justus, Liam Justus, Sawyer, Jackson, and Evelyn Rose Moxley, Abby Brown, and Nathan Gainer. Also surviving are sons-in-law, Charles Justus of Hurley, Va., and Ray Evans of Richmond, Va.; two brothers, Arnold Mullins (Beulah) of Callands, Va., and Herlen Mullins (Allie) of Southgate, Mich.; and one sister, Beulah Stacy (Woodrow) of Abingdon, Va. Daddy will be remembered for his keen mind; his vivid recollection of people and events dating back to his early childhood; and his love and respect for the "old timers" of the mountains and their way of life. With our dad, "a library is lost and volumes of wisdom and knowledge are gone." He leaves us rich in memories. He is loved; he is missed; and he will always be honored along with our mother. The absence of our parents from this earth keeps our hearts longing for Heaven. Funeral services for Arville Mullins will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the Virginia Funeral Home Chapel, Grundy, Va., at 11 a.m., with Kyle Brown officiating. Burial will follow at the Ambrose Mullins Cemetery, Panther Ridge Road, in Paynesville, West Virginia. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons, Scott and Rusty Justus, Les Mullins, Brock Justice, Kyle Brown, Todd and Tony Evans; and granddaughters, Cindy Justice, Kim Moxley, and Alicia Gainer. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Brown, Bruce Justice, Charles Justus, Ray Evans, JB Tatum, Doug Moxley, Jeff Gainer, Arnold Mullins, Herlen Mullins, and Beulah Stacy. The family acknowledges with grateful appreciation the thoughtfulness of so many individuals who share our joy and our sadness. We pray the Lord's blessings upon you. The Mullins Family The Virginia Funeral Home of Grundy, Virginia is in charge of the arrangements.