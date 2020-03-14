LEBANON, Va. Anthony "Tony" Wayne Mullins, age 47, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Tony grew up in Clinchco, Va. and was 1991 graduate of Ervinton High School and a 1993 graduate of SVCC. He had lived the last twenty years in Lebanon, with his wife and daughter. Tony is survived by his wife, Angela Mullins, of twenty-three years and his daughter, Madison Paige; his father, Jimmy Mullins of Nealy Ridge; brother, Chris Mullins; sister, Melissa-Mullins Collins; maternal grandmother, Mildred Deel; mother-in-law, Pamela Patton-Mullins; and a host of nieces and nephews. Tony was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Debbie Mullins. Tony was employed by the Virginia Department of Transportation for the past twenty-seven years. He was a kind and helpful man and will be missed deeply by his family and friends. There will be a private memorial honoring his life for family and close friends. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Mullins family.

To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Mullins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments