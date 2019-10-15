Janet Elizabeth Adams Mullenix, age 57, was born on April 8, 1962 and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Janet is survived by her husband, Randall Mullenix; son, Jeremiah Mullenix; three sisters, Joyce Leonard (Bristol), Theresa Childress (Bristol), and Peggy Mabe (Abingdon). She was predeceased by parents, Herbert and Ida Adams of Bristol; and her son, Jordan Mullenix. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to gather at Theresa Childress' house, 9502 Reedy Creek Road, Bristol, VA 24202.

