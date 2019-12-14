Mattie "Nonie" Olene Mullen, age 93, of Bristol, Tenn., died Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at NHC Health Care Center in Athens, Tenn. She was the daughter of the late John C. and Lillie Mae Campbell Lane. She was born in Washington County, Va. but was a resident of Bristol, Tenn. for most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Charles Thomas "C.T" Mullen; her son, Charles "Larry" Mullen; five brothers, George W. Lane, Roby L. Lane, Ernest M. Lane, Clark B. Lane and John C. Lane Jr; five sisters, Maggie Thurston, Blanche Sheppard, Lena Holt, Mary Greene and Mildred Johnson. She was a longtime associate in the housewares department at Belk's Department Store and in later years worked in the Bristol City School system as a cafeteria cook. She was an active member of Euclid Avenue Baptist Church in Bristol and enjoyed her Sunday School activities, the Silver Sneakers Program, and all her times spent with her friends with the Meals on Wheels program. She was an open and loving woman who filled each person she met with the warmth of her unfailing kindness. Left to cherish her loving memory are her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Beck Mullen; daughter-in-law, Linda Mullen; granddaughter, Heather Eades and husband, Andy; great-grandson, James Eades; special nieces, Brenda Phipps and Carol Mitchell; nephew, Joe Greever Jr.; and numerous other nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, and so many very special friends. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Knollkreg Cemetery Mausoleum with the Rev. Bill Thompson and the Rev. Allen Roberts officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or to the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
