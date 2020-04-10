MARION, Va. The Reverend Neville Mozingo, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Francis Marion Manor, Marion, Va. The Reverend Mozingo was a life-long member of the First Church of God. He had pastored churches in three states; Virginia, West Virginia and Texas. Neville was the Smyth County Community Hospital Chaplain from 1980 until recently when he was unable to fulfill his duties. The Reverend Mozingo had filled the pulpit of many various churches in the Smyth County area. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patty Parsons Mozingo; and daughter, Sonya Mozingo McCollian. Neville is survived by his sons, Neville Duane Mozingo and wife, Velma, of Hickory, N.C. and Drew Franklin Mozingo and wife, Linda, of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; son-in-law, Reverend William McCollian and wife, Sherry, of Marion, Va.; sister, Ruth Fern Falk and husband, Phillip, of Middletown, Ky.; brother, Samuel Ray Mozingo and wife, Margaret, of Vinton, Va.; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Private graveside services will be at Rose Lawn Mausoleum. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. To share memories of the Reverend Neville Mozingo, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Neville's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
