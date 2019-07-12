Kathleen Fain Scott Mount was born on July 16, 1929, in Bristol, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Conley S. Scott Sr. and the late Kathleen Fain Scott. She graduated from Bristol Tennessee High School, Sullins College and the University of Tennessee, where she majored in bacteriology. She was employed by the State of Tennessee in the Central Laboratory in Nashville before moving to Johnson City. In Johnson City, Mrs. Mount was a substitute teacher prior to accepting a position at Stratton Elementary School where she taught sixth grade. While living here, she was a member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church. She was active in the Junior Monday Club and Monday Club Auxiliary. She played with the same bridge club for many years. In 1972, Kathleen married B.K. 'Bud' Mount of Mountain City where she has been very active. She served on the Board of Frontier Health representing Johnson County, served as president of the Johnson County Unit of the American Cancer Society, which she activated from an inactive unit. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, serving two terms as Regent. She served on the board of Heritage Hall for a short time during which she made the contacts to obtain a new piano for Heritage Hall. She was a member of the Wednesday Music Club since 1972, serving twice as president. She started the concert series presented by the club for twelve years. Kathleen was a charter member of what became known as the Friday Bridge Club for over thirty years and she also enjoyed activities of the Red Hat Society. Mrs. Mount was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Mountain City where she served on the Board of Trustees, the Administrative Board and was a member of the United Methodist Women. Mrs. Mount served on the Johnson County Library Board of Trustees for thirty years (1979-2009) serving several years as chairman. She also served as treasurer and publicity chairman. Along with Jim Vincil and while serving as chairman, Mrs. Mount was instrumental in the planning, raising of funds and construction of the first phase of the Johnson County Public Library. She also helped in the planning and raising of funds to supplement the grant from the state to construct the two wings added to the library. The meeting room is named the Kathleen S. Mount meeting Room. On July 16, 2009, Kathleen Mount was honored by the library board at a retirement reception. Besides her parents, Mrs. Mount was preceded in death by her husband of forty-two years, B.K. "Bud" Mount, who passed on February 7, 2014, her brother, Conley S. Scott Jr who passed in 2009 and her first husband William M. Torbett who passed in 1968. Mrs. Mount is survived by her sister-in-law, Sarah S. Scott of Bristol, Tenn.; two nephews, Dr. David G. Scott and wife, Cindi, of Roswell, Ga., and Jeffrey W. Scott and wife, Melanie, of Knoxville, Tenn.; two nieces, Jenny Scott Avery and husband, Matthew, of Edmond, Okla., and Linda Scott Roe and husband, Vance, of Nashville, Tenn.; 11 great nieces, great nephews; sister-in-law, May Brown Mount Roark; nephew-in-law, Wiley Roark and wife, Caroline, of Mountain City, Tenn.; and their children, Bart Roark and wife, Sara and Mary Katherine Harbin; and niece-in-law, Mary Dawn Roark Hewittt. A funeral service for Kathleen Mount will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, 128 N. Church Street, Mountain City, Tenn., with the Rev. Warren Stewart officiating. Music will be provided by Nancy Tolliver, pianist and Sandra Fortune, organist and Alyssa Scott soloist. A graveside service and interment will follow from the Mount Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Skip Wills, Bart Roark, David Scott, Jeffrey Scott, Matthew Avery, and Vance Roe. Honorary pallbearers will be Wiley Roark, Tom Worley, Howard Moon, and Doug Hawkins. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Frist United Methodist Church Pantry Fund, c/o Bobbie Smith, P.O. Box 278, Mountain City, TN 37683, or the Johnson County Public Library Imagination Library Fund, P.O. Box 107, Mountain City, TN 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com. Kathleen Fain Scott Mount has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tenn.