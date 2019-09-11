LEBANON, Va. Callie Harman Moser, age 95, went to be with the Lord on September 9, 2019. Callie was born and raised on a farm on Little River, Honaker, Va. along with her six brothers and sisters. She thoroughly enjoyed farm life and worked on the family farm after graduating Honaker High School and remained working with her mother and father until the passing of her father in 1960. In 1963, Callie and her mother sold the family farm and moved to Lee Hall, Va., where she worked at Dow Chemical in Williamsburg, Va. for some twenty years until retiring. Callie loved volunteering and served as a driver for Social Services, served on Russell County Fair Association (receiving the Heritage Award in 2014) and served many years as a Pink Lady at Russell County Medical Center. Callie was a member of Elk Garden United Methodist Church since returning to Lebanon In 1987. She loved her church, her family and her community. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grover Cleveland and Lula Mae Robinson Harman; her husband, James Harvey Moser; and siblings, Roberta Harman, Carl Dan Harman, Samuel Harman, Pete Harman and Clatie Harman Hurt. Survivors include her sister, Myrtle Harman Snead; nephews, Tom Snead and R.D. Snead; many nieces, nephews, special friends; and caregivers, Kim Musick, Thelma Walters and Nancy Meade. The Callie Moser family wishes to acknowledge the love and kindness the above special friends have provided. They would also like to pay special tribute to Dr. Rose Suaava; Ballad's Lebanon and Abingdon Hospitals for the courtesy, kindness, compassion and professionalism in caring over the last several months. Memorial services for Callie Harman Moser will be conducted 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in the Elk Garden United Methodist Church with the Rev. Aaron Atchley and Mary Chapiewski officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to service. Burial be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, in the Ketron Memorial Garden. Those wishing to go in procession are requested to meet at Combs Funeral Service by 10:15 a.m. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Moser family.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Family asks questions in fatal 2018 officer-involved shooting in Washington County, Va.
-
The wild horses of Outer Banks won't evacuate; they have a special trick to survive hurricanes
-
FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
-
Billion-dollar Ponzi scheme nets local seller, victims
-
PREP ROUNDUP: Chris Lark (Castlewood) gets first head-coaching win, Trenton Adkins (Ridgeview) scores six TDs
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Hanger Best prices in town! Free estimates! Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
Appalachian Property Solutions WE LOVE THE SMALL JOBS! Gutter clean outs, sheetrock repairs, painting, concrete repairs, foundations, siding, windows and door, kitchens and baths, roof repairs, flooring, cabinets, etc. We do the jobs other contractors won't do! The plus is this: WE SHOW UP!!…