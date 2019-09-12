LEBANON, Va. Callie Harman Moser, age 95, went to be with the Lord on September 9, 2019. Callie was born and raised on a farm on Little River, Honaker, Va. along with her six brothers and sisters. The Callie Moser family wishes to acknowledge the love and kindness the above special friends have provided. They would also like to pay special tribute to Dr. Rose Suaava; Ballad's Lebanon and Abingdon Hospitals for the courtesy, kindness, compassion and professionalism in caring over the last several months. Burial be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, in the Ketron Memorial Garden. Those wishing to go in procession are requested to meet at Combs Funeral Service by 10:15 a.m. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Moser family.

