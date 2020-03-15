Frank "Coach" P. Morton Jr., age 81, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The funeral service for "Coach" will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Overton officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., Monday, prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Mountain View Cemetery. Family and friends will gather at the cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Great nephews and other family members will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

