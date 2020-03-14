Frank "Coach" P. Morton Jr., age 81, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 19, 1938 in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Frank P. Sr. and Ruby Griffin Morton. He was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and graduated from East Tennessee State University. Frank was a Veteran of United States Navy and served during the Vietnam War and the Cuban Blockade. Upon returning from Vietnam, "Coach" began his teaching career. He taught nearly 30 years and coached at Holston Valley Middle School. Frank was a faithful member of Central Christian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Morton and nephew, Jerry Ollis. His survivors include his brother, Robert (Mickey) Morton; sisters, Dottie Ollis, Frances Saddler and husband, Bob; nephews, Allen Ollis, Chris Ollis, Robby Saddler; nieces, Pamela Barrett, Cindy Ollis, Karen Kilgore; twelve great nieces and nephews; eighteen great-great nieces and nephews. The funeral service for "Coach" will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Overton officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., Monday, prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Mountain View Cemetery. Family and friends will gather at the cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Great nephews and other family members will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
