Ethel Lorraine Honaker Morton, age 87, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on January 22, 1933, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late William Arch and Ella Mae Daughtery Honaker. Ethel retired from the Bristol Tennessee School System. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence N. Morton Jr. Survivors include her daughter, Tammy Fleenor and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Holly, Blaine and Anna; sister, Bonnie Rein; brothers, Freddie Honaker and wife, Phyllis, and Gary Honaker and wife, Debbie; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, in the Mountain View Mausoleum Chapel with Dr. Austin Cook officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

