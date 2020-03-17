Ethel Lorraine Honaker Morton, age 87, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, in the Mountain View Mausoleum Chapel with Dr. Austin Cook officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
