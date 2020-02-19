Morton, Darryl Stephen

Darryl Stephen Morton, age 82, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

