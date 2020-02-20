Darryl Stephen Morton, age 82, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on July 13, 1937, in Sullivan County, Tenn., a son of the late Albert Stephen and Zelma Graham Morton. Darryl was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and retired from the U.S. Postal Service with 34 years of service. He was a member of Central Holston Christian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters. Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Emma Grace Smithson Morton; children, Tim Morton and wife, Cindy, Tammy Graham and husband, Steve, and Mike Morton and wife, Cinde; grandchildren, Brett Morton and wife, Jessica, Brooks Graham and wife, Ashly, and Sami Morton and boyfriend, Jason; great-grandchildren, Adeline and Nolan Graham; goddaughter, Candice Neill and husband, Trey and their son, Connor; sister-in-law, Gladys Stophel; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Curtis Booher officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Shipley Cemetery. Pallbearers Brett Morton, Brooks Graham, David Hatcher, James Hatcher, Mike Jenkins, Bill Meredith, Scott Smithson, and Eddie Smithson. Honorary pallbearers will be Eugene Booher, Bill Edwards, Jim Davis, Steve Lloyd, Gary Barnett, Sam Witcher, and Loyal Workers Sunday School Class. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
