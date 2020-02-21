Darryl Stephen Morton, age 82, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Curtis Booher officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Shipley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brett Morton, Brooks Graham, David Hatcher, James Hatcher, Mike Jenkins, Bill Meredith, Scott Smithson, and Eddie Smithson. Honorary pallbearers will be Eugene Booher, Bill Edwards, Jim Davis, Steve Lloyd, Gary Barnett, Sam Witcher, and Loyal Workers Sunday School Class. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
