Maxie O'Dell Anderson Morrison, age, 87, of Bristol, Va., formerly of Independence, Va., died on February 28, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn. She is survived locally by her son and daughter-in-law, John and Susie Poole of Bristol, Virginia; Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Reins- Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel in Independence, Va., with burial to follow at the Pine Branch Cemetery in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia. The family will receive friends on Monday evening, March 2, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the Morrison family.
Service information
12:00AM
44 Dan Walters Drive
Independence, VA 24348
