Morrison, Laura P.

ABINGDON, Va. Laura P. Morrison, 70, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Complete arrangements will be announced in the Wednesday edition by Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

