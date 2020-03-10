ABINGDON, Va. Laura P. Morrison, age 70, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 25, 1949, in Washington County, Va., a daughter of the late Preston Purcell and Gladys Gill Purcell. She lived her entire life in Washington County and was a 1967 graduate of John S. Battle High School. She worked at Washington County National Bank for 10 years and was a homemaker. She was very active on the family farm alongside her husband, Roger. She was a long-time faithful member of Greendale Chapel where she had served as Sunday School Teacher, worker in Vacation Bible School, member of the Ladies Group and member of the choir. She was a devoted Christian who loved and served the Lord faithfully and loved helping others. She was devoted to her family and took excellent care of her daughter, Lisa, until the Lord took her home in 2012. She will be greatly missed by all. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Dawn Morrison and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Lillian Morrison. Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Roger Morrison; two daughters, Regina Phillips and husband, Nathan, of Knoxville, Tenn. and Vickie Salyer and husband, Jeremy, of Castlewood, Va.; three sisters, Virgie Sweet and husband, Robert and Madgie Scyphers and husband, Cecil, all of Abingdon, Va., and Jean Meadows of Emory, Va.; one uncle, Max "Pete" Gill of Bristol, Va.; two grandchildren, Townsend Phillips and Sutton Salyer and a grandchild to be born in April, 2020; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and a host of friends including two special friends, Violet Cunningham and Darlene Jackson. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Greendale Chapel with the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 5 p.m. until time of the funeral service. Graveside services will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Aaron Scyphers, Nathan Phillips, Steve Matney, David Meadows, Travis DeBusk, and Jeremy Salyer. Honorary pallbearers will be Men of Greendale Chapel and Jerry Davenport. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Greendale Chapel, P.O. Box 1314, Abingdon, VA 24212. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Morrison.
