LEBANON, Va. Betty Jo Morrison, age 90, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. Funeral services for Betty Jo Fields Morrison will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Darrell Fletcher and the Rev. Don Zampogna officiating. Burial will follow in Russell Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. Serving as pallbearers will be Curtis Hall, Larry Cassady, Joe Huff, Larry Runyon, Fred Rowlett and Adam Coleman. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Morrison family.