LEBANON, Va. Betty Jo Morrison, age 90, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. She was born, June 23, 1929, the daughter of the late Joe and Mae Warner Fields. She was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church. Betty Jo had retired from Food City with forty two years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl C. Morrison; brother, Curtis Fields; sisters, Olene Holmes and Mable Rhea; nephew, Billy Joe Rhea. She is survived by sister-in-law, Velma Morrison; brother, Billy Dean Fields; nieces, Charlotte Keene and husband, Lynn, and Barbara McFadden and husband, Tony; nephew, Jimmy Fields; great-niece, Elizabeth Keene and husband, Nick Smith; special friend, Louise Hawkins. Special thanks to Commonwealth Memory Care. Funeral service for Betty Jo Fields Morrison will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Darrell Fletcher and the Rev. Don Zampogna officiating. Burial will follow in Russell Memorial Cemetery. Family will receive friends Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. Serving as pallbearers will be Curtis Hall, Larry Cassady, Joe Huff, Larry Runyon, Fred Rowlett and Adam Coleman. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Morrison family.