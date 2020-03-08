Riley Morris, age 22, of Bluff City, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from his earthy home. Riley was born in Bristol to Randy and Gail Morris. Riley was a special young man who loved and served the Lord. He was a member of Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church. He loved sports and cultivated that love by coaching Upward Basketball. He was attending ETSU on a Presidential scholarship. Riley had many hobbies and interests. He enjoyed watching the Boston Celtics. He was a Duke basketball fan and loved Alabama football. He was the true definition of a sports enthusiast. Aside from sports he enjoyed spending time with his friends, participating in church missions and conferences and hiking. Those left to cherish his everlasting memory include his parents, Randy and Gail Morris; maternal grandparents, Teddy and Connie Lewis; paternal grandparents, Charles and Leona Morris; aunts and uncles, Ginger and Jeff Hashbarger, all of Bluff City, and Sherry and Mark Hensley, of Piney Flats. A service to honor the life of Riley Morris will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Jamie Ferguson and Pastor Reuben Farrey officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. prior to the service at the church. The graveside service will be held at Sunrise Cemetery in Bluff City on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rusty Verran and Pastor Mike Pope officiating. The family has requested those wishing to attend meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday. Active pallbearers will be Josh Rouse, Zach Warren, Austin Ball, Zach Carrier, Logan Littleford, Garrett Wright, Chris Sykes and Matt Salsbury. Honorary pallbearers will be Shannon Glover and Richie King. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Tamara Musgrave and the nursing staff at Ballad Cancer Center; Dr. Annick Desjardins; Duke University; the doctors, nurses and respiratory ICU staff at Ballad Bristol Regional Medical Center; Select Specialty Hospital; Amedisys Hospice staff, especially Cody Greene, Sara Cantor and Joanie DePriest. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church Youth Ministry, 1727 Chinquapin Grove Rd., Bluff City, TN 37618; Phone: (423) 538-5749. Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Riley Morris and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City. Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.

