Pamela "Bunny" Galliher Morris, age 71, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on March 28, 1948, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Hirson Graham and Jessie Mae Galliher, she lived all of her life in the Bristol area. Bunny worked as a secretary for the Bristol Va. School System for over 30 years. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Candace Rogers, and first husband, Bill Stone. Surviving include her loving husband of 27 years, Richard Morris; son, Billy Stone and wife, Angie; daughter, Lisa Davis and husband, Travis; sister, Carla Johnson and husband, Brian; brother, Bobby Galliher and wife, Kitty; granddaughter, Sydney Stone; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Scott Spence officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3 until 4 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Indian Springs Elementary School, PTO Aid to Children, 333 Hill Rd, Kingsport, TN 37664. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
