Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ABOVE 2500 FEET. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE IN THE HIGHEST PEAKS. UP TO 1 INCH IS POSSIBLE IN LOWER ELEVATIONS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AT ELEVATIONS ABOVE 2500 FEET. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL MAY BE DIFFICULT DUE TO SNOW COVERED ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY ESPECIALLY OVER THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WIND CHILL VALUES WILL DIP TO BETWEEN 0 AND 10 DEGREES ABOVE ZERO AT TIMES LATE TONIGHT, WITH WIND CHILL VALUES BELOW ZERO IN THE HIGHEST MOUNTAIN PEAKS OF EAST TENNESSEE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&