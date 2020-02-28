Pamela "Bunny" Galliher Morris, age 71, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Scott Spence officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3 until 4 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Indian Springs Elementary School, PTO Aid to Children, 333 Hill Road, Kingsport, TN 37664. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

