Monique Morris departed this life on Thursday November 28, 2019, at Ballad Bristol Regional Medical Center. A celebration of life service will be conducted Sunday, December 1, 2019, at 3 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church in Bristol, Va. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until the hour of service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservice.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice professional service and care of Ms. Monique Morris and family are entrusted to R.A. Clark Funeral Service Inc., (423) 764-8584.